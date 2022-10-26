Michael Twitty's New Book Koshersoul Brings Two Culinary Worlds Together - Exclusive Interview

Within your family, who else were influences?

My mother was my absolute most important food teacher, bar none. My mom was the smartest human being I think I'll ever know in this life. She was extraordinary. The thing that made her unique wasn't only [that] she pick[ed] up the tradition from my grandmother, but she could do anything. If she was interested in something and wanted to learn something, she could do anything. She was the one person I would watch some of the cooking programs with, her and my father. I didn't grow up tightly woven with my parents. This was also a bonding thing [for] my father and I, in particular.

My father would take me down to the farmer's markets, especially the Black ones. The Black ones were not the pretty ones in the park. They were beneath bridges and other stuff. [We had] conversations of meeting these watermelon farmers from North Carolina or people bringing up tomatoes or okra from South Carolina, apples from Virginia, and crabs from Maryland. Daddy would take me and explain things to me. My father grew up half in the city, half in the country. [I remember him] teaching me about how to grow things, gardening.

Between my parents [and] my grandparents, [I learned] different things about not just food, but their own history. I can't tell you how every day of my life, I take for granted the fact that I had living grandparents who essentially were from the 1910s [through] 1920. [They] could tell me about a world that now it's becoming extinct, especially Black life in the Jim Crow South during the '10s, '20s, and '30s.

That caught on as part of your food culture — not just segregation, but the fact that the community was self-reliant. The community fed itself, even when the world was falling apart during the Depression. Both of my grandmothers adamantly said something that apart from each other was extraordinary. They said that during the Depression, the white folks begged at our back door. That was because these were country people. They knew they were going to plant that next crop. They knew they were going to grow that next thing. Food was the one thing that they weren't going to run out of.

My grandfather had lived all over the world as part of his job, and my mom got to see England, and East Africa. He was a negotiator for railway unions in the former British Empire. Decolonization was a big part of our story as well. I'm grateful for this unusual childhood and rearing that I had that was so intertwined with food. My grandmother learned how to make what we might consider to be a curry of some sort from East Africa, from her Indian and Sri Lankan neighbors. That wasn't something she would've experienced in America. I grew up eating things from all over the world and didn't really know where the world began and where we ended.