How First Responders Can Get A Free Sub At Firehouse Subs On October 28
Firehouse Subs is known for its toasted sub sandwiches piled high with meats, cheeses, and fresh vegetables, as well as its wide array of hot sauces. Each location has a full hot sauce bar, where customers can choose sauces based on a 1-10 spice level scale. (Customers can even compete in a hot sauce challenge on YouTube.)
Firehouse Subs was started by two brothers who were former firefighters. Along with the hot sauces, the company uses firefighting monikers, including naming one of their subs the "hook and ladder." Given the founders' background, Firehouse Subs prides itself on giving back to local first responders. The Firehouse Public Safety Foundation provides lifesaving equipment and gear, scholarships, and education for people affected by disasters. The foundation was started in 2005 after the founders fed first responders during Hurricane Katrina.
The sandwich chain's U.S. locations also provide extra support to first responders in October.
First responders receive a huge thank-you
National First Responders Day falls on October 28. And in true Firehouse Subs fashion, the company is giving back. According to a press release provided to Mashed, first responders will be given a free medium sub with any purchase. Any emergency worker who shows up in uniform or with their badge qualifies for the free sandwich.
According to Firehouse Subs' website, in 2022, a portion of the proceeds from every order at the restaurant, all year-round, will be donated to the chain's public safety foundation. The foundation has earned a whopping $71 million for its cause since its inception.
While Firehouse Subs' October promotion focuses on helping first responders, you don't have to be an emergency worker to get a free sub from the sandwich chain. If you join Firehouse Subs' rewards program, you can receive a free medium sub to celebrate your birthday.