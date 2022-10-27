How First Responders Can Get A Free Sub At Firehouse Subs On October 28

Firehouse Subs is known for its toasted sub sandwiches piled high with meats, cheeses, and fresh vegetables, as well as its wide array of hot sauces. Each location has a full hot sauce bar, where customers can choose sauces based on a 1-10 spice level scale. (Customers can even compete in a hot sauce challenge on YouTube.)

Firehouse Subs was started by two brothers who were former firefighters. Along with the hot sauces, the company uses firefighting monikers, including naming one of their subs the "hook and ladder." Given the founders' background, Firehouse Subs prides itself on giving back to local first responders. The Firehouse Public Safety Foundation provides lifesaving equipment and gear, scholarships, and education for people affected by disasters. The foundation was started in 2005 after the founders fed first responders during Hurricane Katrina.

The sandwich chain's U.S. locations also provide extra support to first responders in October.