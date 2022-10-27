Valerie Bertinelli Responded To Matthew Perry's Relationship Accusations
"Friends" star Matthew Perry has been telling some big stories about "Kids Baking Championship" co-host Valerie Bertinelli, but they might not be tall tales. In a story leaked from Perry's forthcoming memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," in which he hits on "Friends," addiction, his 2018 near-death experience from opioid abuse, and of course all those juicy Hollywood moments you read an excellent show biz memoir for. Perry claims he made out with Valerie Bertinelli while she was not only married to Eddie Van Halen, but while he was in the room (per Rolling Stone).
Admittedly, Van Halen was unconscious at the time. It all happened back in 1990, when Bertinelli and Perry briefly shared the screen in the short-lived private-eye sitcom "Sydney" (via IMDB). Perry had developed more than a little crush on Bertinelli (as had everyone in 1990). One night while hanging out with the couple at their home, Van Halen had "enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time," and passed out "not ten feet" from Bertinelli and Perry. "This was my chance!" thought Perry, and he took it, and surprisingly so did she, or so he claims, saying the two enjoyed "a long, elaborate make-out session" and that he confessed his feelings for her and she returned them. Unfortunately for Perry, things returned to business as usual the next day. He was devastated, saying he spent "many a tearful night" on the subject.
Did she or didn't she?
When Rolling Stone published the story, a rep for the "Valerie's Home Cooking" host did not immediately respond to the allegations. Ms. Bertinelli herself however took to Instagram to set the record straight regarding whether she made out with the future "Friends" star during her marriage to Van Halen's Eddie Van Halen. In the post, an abashed Bertinelli waves at the camera before literally face palming under the text "anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" while the musical accompaniment sings "It's me, hi, I'm the problem" on loop. Somehow Bertinelli makes admitting to indiscretion adorable and relatable. The massive outpouring of social media support doesn't hurt either, most of it boiling down to that Matthew Perry should have kept that one under his hat.
Bertinelli and Van Halen were married for 16 years, a marathon in rock marriage years (via Married Biography). They married in 1981 and divorced in 2007. The couple shared one child, Wolfgang Van Halen. Sadly, Van Halen passed away from cancer in 2020, but the couple were on good terms and Bertinelli opened up about her love for Eddie Van Halen after his passing.