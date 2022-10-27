Valerie Bertinelli Responded To Matthew Perry's Relationship Accusations

"Friends" star Matthew Perry has been telling some big stories about "Kids Baking Championship" co-host Valerie Bertinelli, but they might not be tall tales. In a story leaked from Perry's forthcoming memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," in which he hits on "Friends," addiction, his 2018 near-death experience from opioid abuse, and of course all those juicy Hollywood moments you read an excellent show biz memoir for. Perry claims he made out with Valerie Bertinelli while she was not only married to Eddie Van Halen, but while he was in the room (per Rolling Stone).

Admittedly, Van Halen was unconscious at the time. It all happened back in 1990, when Bertinelli and Perry briefly shared the screen in the short-lived private-eye sitcom "Sydney" (via IMDB). Perry had developed more than a little crush on Bertinelli (as had everyone in 1990). One night while hanging out with the couple at their home, Van Halen had "enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time," and passed out "not ten feet" from Bertinelli and Perry. "This was my chance!" thought Perry, and he took it, and surprisingly so did she, or so he claims, saying the two enjoyed "a long, elaborate make-out session" and that he confessed his feelings for her and she returned them. Unfortunately for Perry, things returned to business as usual the next day. He was devastated, saying he spent "many a tearful night" on the subject.