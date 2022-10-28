Inflation Is Driving Up McDonald's Profits

The cost of everything is dramatically up these days. Although gas prices were down slightly in September compared with the month before, they are still more than $1.50 higher than two years prior, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Additionally, housing prices in the U.S. in June 2022 were 17% higher than the year before, says CEIC. But nowhere have people been feeling the more constant pinch of tight finances than in the grocery food aisle or at their local restaurant.

Consumers have undoubtedly noticed by now that prices on menus and in stores have risen by a significant margin in 2022, thanks to historic food inflation. In fact, the consumer price index (CPI) for food-away-from-home (aka restaurants) is up 8.5% year-over-year from September of 2021 to the same month in 2022 — and the last month alone saw a 0.9% uptick, says the USDA's Economic Research Service. Grocery store (aka food-at-home) CPI is flexing even more, with prices a whopping 13% higher over the last year. Although many restaurants and food-away-from-home sites are likely seeing customer downturns because of these rising costs, at least one popular budget chain is enjoying a significant upswing.