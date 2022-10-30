Food Brands Can Now Use Paul Newman's Image To Help Kids In Need

The history of advertising, as you may be well aware, is full of success stories linked to celebrity endorsements.

In 2020, basketball player Shaquille O'Neal and pizza chain Papa John's launched The Shaq-a Roni Pizza, which sold over 3 million pies, and raised $3 million for charity in just two months (per SEJ). That same year, Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons launched the limited-edition Timbiebs, a collaboration between the chain's chef and singer Justin Bieber, involving donut holes dreamed up in flavors inspired by the singer, while Megan Thee Stallion launched a "hottie sauce" in partnership with Popeye's (per The New York Times).

But in a never-before-attempted move, Newman's Own, the food company first created by Hollywood Legend Paul Newman, is celebrating its 40th year by giving away Paul Newman's image to other brands in a program it's calling "Newman's Deal." The firm says it's doing away with licensing fees for a limited period and any company willing to use his image can do so — with a catch. The brand needs to agree to give 100% of its profits from any Newman-endorsed products to charities that help children.

"For 40 years, Paul Newman's face has been a symbol of radically good philanthropy... This limited time offer to use Paul Newman's likeness is the perfect way to celebrate his inspiring legacy," the company's Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Malcom-Manyara said in a press release.

But getting permission to use the image isn't as simple as it sounds.