The Reason Newman's Own Is Facing A Major Lawsuit

It may be best known for its line of food and beverage products including dressings and sauces, but The Wall Street Journal reports that the Newman's Own Foundation, which oversees the food company with the same name, may also soon become known for a brewing legal feud involving the non-profit established by Hollywood actor Paul Newman in 1982, and two of his actor's daughters.

The late actor's daughters, Susan and Elinor "Nell" Newman, said their father had made it a condition that the foundation could use his image if it gave his daughters $400,000 a year to give to charities of their choosing, per Courthouse News. Instead, Newman's Own has cut the amount of money it has given both Susan and Elinor — and Courthouse News says they are afraid they will eventually lose any allocations that had been intended for them.

"Over the years, however, Newman's Own Foundation lost its way and strayed from its mission to preserve and honor Paul Newman's legacy," asserts the complaint, which has been excerpted in Courthouse News and totals 34 pages in length. "The years since Mr. Newman's death consist of a long and consistent pattern of disregard, by those in control, of Mr. Newman's specific intentions and direction, coupled with mismanagement, scandal, and questionable practices."