The Flavor Combinations That Even 'The Real-Life Willy Wonka' Couldn't Make Work - Exclusive

Phillip Ashley Rix knows chocolate. The luxury chocolatier and founder of Phillip Ashley Chocolates can count famous events, names, and brands among his clientele, from the Oscars and the Grammys to Disney and Stevie Wonder. He's known for creating chocolates that are beautiful, but also inventive and unexpected — earning him the nickname "the real-life Willy Wonka" from Forbes.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rix told us about some of his most unique creations, but also about a few flavor combinations that just didn't work. Regardless of whether they work, though, Rix starts with more or less the same creation process, relying on his highly attuned sense for flavor and his willingness to tweak a flavor combination until he gets it right. Overall, he told Mashed, if he and his team set out to create a chocolate with an unusual flavor profile — like the collard greens chocolate that's available as part of the Phillip Ashley Chocolates soul food collection, made with in-house stewed collard greens blended with 58% dark chocolate — then they know ahead of time that they can make it work.

So despite this time-tested process, what was the one chocolate that Rix says "got away"?