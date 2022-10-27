'Real-Life Willy Wonka' Phillip Ashley Rix Is Changing The Chocolate Game - Exclusive Interview

You've created a large number of different luxury chocolates with lots of unique flavor pairings. What have been some of your favorite creations?

I enjoy developing chocolates for other brands and people. What does their brand taste like? That's usually the question I start with. We're working with a luxury hotel right now, developing flavors based on the region it's based in.

For instance, [there's our partnership with] Cadillac. I was like, "How do you turn a luxury automotive maker into a chocolate flavor?" Or what does Nike taste like? That's what I get the bigger kick out of, translating things into food.

Aside from that, from our collection, [there are] things like the chocolate barbecue and the sweet potato. I'm usually making things that have some connection to growing up [in] or being from Memphis or traveling. I'm also big into film and TV. I always wanted to do something inspired by Spike Lee's movies or roughly something inspired by "Black Panther." There's endless inspiration out there.

Out of all that inspiration, has there been anything that's been the most unusual or unique chocolate flavor or chocolate pairing that you've created? Anything that stands out as totally unexpected?

Our soul food collection ... You've got fried chicken in there. You've got bacon [and] macaroni and cheese. You've got collard greens and rum cake and red Kool-Aid. They all taste really good, and they taste like the things that we say they taste like. The fried chicken chocolate tastes like fried chicken, but it's chocolate, too.

Has there ever been anything like that, that maybe you tried but then it didn't work for some reason?

Typically, I try to work the formulas out in my head first and have a good sense for how things taste. But the chocolate that got away was one [from] a long time ago; it was a beer hops and bee pollen chocolate. That one didn't work out too well.

We may have to tweak things — something here or there — but when we set out to make the collard green chocolate, we pretty much knew we could make it work. There's not too much that we haven't been able to make work. Some of it, like I said, mainly needs to be worked on. A lot of times, I may think about one for six months and [then] figure it out at some point and wake up in the middle of the night and realize what it is I need to do.

You've worked with a lot of impressive clients, and you've received a lot of high praise in the press. Is there an achievement that you're most proud of?

Being able to hire more and more people — creating jobs. We pay anywhere from $18 to $20 an hour. That's probably the biggest thing ... It's one thing to say, "Oh, I do this." But to be able to continue to grow a thing from five people to 10 to now, around 18, and still going ...