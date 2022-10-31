Tostitos Added A Cheesy Enchilada Dip To Its Lineup
We all know and love Tostitos as our go-to brand of tortilla chips, but Tostitos has far more to offer than just crunchy, salty goodness. After all, no tortilla chip is complete without something to dip it in, right?
Funnily enough, Tostitos also produces America's favorite salsa, which it sells in three heat levels. Per the Tostitos' website, the brand's other salsas include salsa verde, restaurant style, and avocado salsa. Oh, but that's not all. In addition to salsas, Tostitos offers dips like salsa con queso, spinach dip, nacho cheese, and queso blanco.
If those options weren't expansive enough, Tostitos recently announced the launch of yet another dip — the cheesy enchilada dip. This latest dip promises to not only uphold the honorable Tostitos name, but perhaps raise it even higher. But hey, that's for chips-and-dip lovers to decide. In the meantime, let's get a better look at the newest Tostitos dip.
The latest Tostitos dip caters to enchilada aficionados
In case it wasn't already obvious, Tostitos' new cheesy enchilada dip is inspired by the flavors of our beloved enchiladas. According to Trend Hunter, this latest dip is "seasoned" and "hearty," and includes bell peppers, tomatoes, black beans, and Monterey Jack cheese.
Like most of the brand's dips and salsas, the cheesy enchilada dip has a heat rating of medium, so it's got a kick, but it won't leave you breathing fire. Per Brand Eating, a 15 oz. jar sells for around $5.49, which makes it a little more expensive than Tostitos' other dips, but if you like it, it's worth it.
Although the dip is still too new for lots of people to have reviewed it, general consensus so far is very positive. One woman shared a photo of the cheesy enchilada dip on Facebook, saying it sounded yummy, to which several others agreed. She also noted, "I usually stick to cheese or bean dip and this may be the best of both!" We've got our fingers crossed.