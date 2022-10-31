Tostitos Added A Cheesy Enchilada Dip To Its Lineup

We all know and love Tostitos as our go-to brand of tortilla chips, but Tostitos has far more to offer than just crunchy, salty goodness. After all, no tortilla chip is complete without something to dip it in, right?

Funnily enough, Tostitos also produces America's favorite salsa, which it sells in three heat levels. Per the Tostitos' website, the brand's other salsas include salsa verde, restaurant style, and avocado salsa. Oh, but that's not all. In addition to salsas, Tostitos offers dips like salsa con queso, spinach dip, nacho cheese, and queso blanco.

If those options weren't expansive enough, Tostitos recently announced the launch of yet another dip — the cheesy enchilada dip. This latest dip promises to not only uphold the honorable Tostitos name, but perhaps raise it even higher. But hey, that's for chips-and-dip lovers to decide. In the meantime, let's get a better look at the newest Tostitos dip.