50% Of Americans Said This Is Their Go-To Brand Of Tortilla Chips

Back in December 2020, The Sponsorship Space made a compelling argument that the popularity of the Canadian sitcom, "Schitt's Creek," may offer a treasure trove of lessons to teach the marketing and advertising world about what consumers crave. Implicit in this position is the fact that "Schitt's Creek" was a show about despicably rich and spoiled people who, after becoming humbled by riotously funny life circumstances, gradually become adorably relatable and therefore imminently loveable. And further, none of this would be possible if it weren't for the fact that all of "Schitt's Creek"'s main characters are played by actors whom the general public has come to adore because they are also relatable and therefore loveable.

Now, more than a year and a half later, we believe we have stumbled upon a case study that seems consistent with the claims of The Sponsorship Space. A recent survey of Mashed readers in the U.S. asked the question, "What is your go-to brand of tortilla chips?" More than 50% responded with a brand that is now adorably associated with one of the biggest break-out stars of "Schitt's Creek." We're talking about Dan Levy, son of beloved comic genius, Eugene Levy. Dan recently starred in a tortilla chips ad campaign that played on one of his adorable quirks – FOMO, the fear of missing out. Fans of "Schitt's Creek" may remember that it often fueled the adventures of his character, David Rose, on the multi-award-winning fan-favorite sitcom.