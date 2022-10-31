Trader Joe's Fans Are Raving About Its Returning Cornbread Crisps

Whether you're enjoying it slathered with butter alongside a feast of ham, collard greens, and mashed potatoes or eating a slice as dessert with a drizzle of honey, cornbread is a popular Southern side dish.

Traditionally made with yellow cornmeal (giving it that golden hue), sugar, butter, and buttermilk, cornbread begun out of necessity during the late 1700s when flour was scarce thanks to the difficulty of growing wheat in the existing conditions (via The Stanford Daily). However, the sweet bread quickly rose in popularity over the next centuries as more and more Americans fell in love with it.

While there are plenty of ways to enjoy a traditional piece of cornbread, there are also a handful of cornbread-inspired snacks and products that have come out at retailers across the country. One of those just came back to shelves at Trader Joe's, along with other seasonal fall treats. According to an Instagram post by @traderjoeslist, Trader Joe's Cornbread Crisps are back — and fans are super excited about it.