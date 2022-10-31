How To Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie, According To Zac Young - Exclusive

If you are looking to impress your family this holiday season, Zac Young has you covered. The Food Network personality told Mashed that as pumpkin spice continues to take the forefront of fall, there is one spice that deserves more attention.

"I feel like black pepper adds a little bit of spice, a little bit more heat, and a little nuance to those warmer spices," he said. He described black pepper as "the edgier cousin of the fall spices" and emphasized that using the finely ground version of the spice is crucial.

Young advises that you add "a little bit of it [black pepper] in a pumpkin pie, [rather than] cloves. It just gives a different dimension to the warmth." However, he recommends not adding too much black pepper to the dessert to avoid it being too "hot." Now that you know exactly what your pumpkin pie is missing, you can be ready to try something just a little bit different for Turkey Day.

Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. Check out Zac Young's Instagram page for his latest projects.