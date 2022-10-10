Zac Young Spills Spooky Secrets About Halloween Baking Championship - Exclusive Interview

Fans are halfway through "Halloween Baking Championship." What has your relationship been like with judges Carla Hall and Stephanie Boswell?

We call "Halloween Baking Championship" summer camp. Carla, John, and I — it's our favorite time of year to be together. Carla and I have been friends for 10 years, and Stephanie slid right into our dynamic, and John Henson, too. The four of us are a quartet. Not only do we sit there [and] spend all day on set together, [but] Carla, Steph, and I do our hair and makeup together as opposed to in our separate rooms. It's so much more fun to do it together. And then, as if shooting all day isn't enough, we get dinner afterwards. Depending on the day, it could be a very light dinner. It's really the best few weeks of the year.

In many ways, it feels like community theater. Let's put on a show. That's the heart of the judges, and the costumes, and the makeup. If we had a huge budget and months, I don't think it would be as fun. Part of it is the development of the costumes, and the hair and makeup, which is really happening on the fly.

What has been your favorite Halloween costume thus far?

I loved Bob Ross. It's a collaborative approach to costume ideas, and the producers actually came up with Bob Ross. Growing up, clearly, I watched Bob Ross. I watched Julia Child. It was all PBS because that was the station that came in. It was really fun, and then Lucy, my makeup artist, took it to the next level. I looked in the mirror after she was done. I had the blue shirt on, and I was like, "Oh my gosh." I did a side-by-side on my phone of Bob Ross and me, and it was actually mind-blowing.