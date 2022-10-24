Zac Young's Apple Pie Tip Will Take Thanksgiving To The Next Level - Exclusive

When you're making a pie, you're probably more focused on perfecting the filling rather than the crust. Zac Young described pie crust as a "blank canvas" with a lot of potential for added flavor. He told Mashed, "When you think about an apple pie, [think about] something as simple as a little lemon zest or orange zest, which brings out some of the brightness of the apples, [or] an herb like thyme or rosemary, or even a little bit of sharp cheddar cheese grated in there." Who would've thought there was yet another recipe we could incorporate cheese into?!

The television judge advises you to "think of the crust as a flavor element and not just a vessel." Your family's taste buds will thank Young when you try this technique in your apple pie this coming November. As we approach Thanksgiving, remember that there are more options than just pumpkin and apple pie. These dishes are classics for a reason, but you could branch out by baking some pies you've never heard of. Candy apple pie, gingersnap pumpkin pie, and bourbon/whiskey pecan pie are just a few examples of fun and creative Thanksgiving culinary creations. With grated cheese in the crust, of course.



