The Swiss Miss Holiday Sweater Is Officially Back For The Season

Swiss Miss' ugly holiday sweater — which first dropped in November 2021 — is officially coming back in time for the 2022 holiday season. According to a press release, the Swiss Miss sweater has a new sequin design on the pocket this year. You can swipe the sequins up and down to read, "I am Sweet," or "I am Hot." The sweater is adorned with the classic blue mountain Swiss Miss logo and the insulated zipper pocket aims to keep your tumbler of hot cocoa nice and warm. This year's sweater is truly embracing all the senses by adding a hot chocolate scent to the sweater. Instead of just looking like a box of Swiss Miss, you can smell like it too.

The sweater comes in a variety of sizes from S-3X and sells for $59.95. The price is up significantly from 2021 when each sweater was $44.95, but this year's sweater does technically come with additional features. The sweaters will be released for purchase on November 3 at UglyChristmasSweater.com. There's no word on how many sweaters will be available, just that there will be limited quantities. If you're needing a cocoa-themed holiday gift or something to wear to an ugly sweater party, it's best to get a jump on the sweater asap.