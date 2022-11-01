Mario Batali's Dramatic Downfall Is Now A Documentary

There was a time when a foodie fan could spend their morning watching chef Mario Batali waltz through a kitchen in orange Crocs and prepare an Italian meal for friends on his show "Molto Mario." Until in 2005, Food Network canceled Batali's show and before trying to reboot the show, a lawsuit against the chef over sexual misconduct allegations was announced. The allegations against Batali resulted in one of the biggest scandals to ever hit the Food Network.

Now that Batali's sexual misconduct lawsuit has finally been settled, some might think the chef will (rightly) disappear from the spotlight. And while Batali himself will likely remain in the shadows, the story of his success, failure, and abuses of power has been turned into a documentary on Discovery+ called, "Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef."

