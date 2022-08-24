Mario Batali's Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Was Finally Settled

According to The New York Times, restaurateur and celebrity chef Mario Batali is among the 201 high-profile men (and countless lesser-known) brought down by the #MeToo movement. Batali, known for his stretched white T-shirt, ponytailed red hair, and signature orange Crocs, was an authority on Italian cuisine, especially amongst viewers of his highly watched Food Network show, "Molto Mario," although traces of Batali on Food Network have been since erased.

At his peak, Batali had amassed a global restaurant empire, including restaurant partnerships with Joe Bastianich, forming "Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group" (B&B). The group included the Italian food mecca "Eataly," as well as investments in other restaurants, like April Bloomfield's Michelin-starred "Spotted Pig" in New York City. The gregarious Batali could be seen co-hosting "The Chew" on ABC and competing for the "Iron Chef" title on Food Network (per Britannica).

In 2017, Batali's legacy was forever changed after a B&B (now called "Pasta Resources") restaurant employee filed a formal complaint, accusing Batali of inappropriate behavior. After a slap on the wrist in response to the accusation, according to Eater, several other women and men came forward recounting similar encounters with Batali. According to the allegations, women and men were allegedly forced to endure sexual comments, inappropriate questions, unwanted touching, and groping and hugging from behind; some of these encounters continued for years (via Eater).