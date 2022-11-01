McDonald's Latest Happy Meal Is For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Not long ago, McDonald's was once best known for its kid-friendly branding and Happy Meal toys. In fact, the first Happy Meal dates back to 1979 when the toys included "McDoodler" stencils, puzzles, bracelets, and erasers. Shortly thereafter, McDonald's partnered with Paramount Pictures on a project related to the 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture."

The goal of the campaign was to give out film-themed toys in order to promote both the new movie and the delicious product at the restausurant. Needless to say, it was a massive success. Soon enough, the Happy Meal toys were used as promotional tools for brands across the board. From Hot Wheels to My Little Pony and even Transformers (via Quality Logo Products), the Happy Meal revolutionized McDonald's promotional abilities forever.

If you're a certain age, you almost certainly remember begging your parents for a Happy Meal just so you could get the new Barbies, Beanie Babies, Star Wars, or Batman toys that were hidden in the cardboard boxes. These small toys are a staple to any Happy Meal box with kids of all ages still excited about what character they may get in their box. To this day, McDonald's is still making toys for new movie and television show characters.

Now, a new toy is out, and it's just in time for the newest Marvel movie.