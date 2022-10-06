The McDonald's Adult Happy Meal May Already Be Running Out

On September 27, McDonald's announced its new Happy Meal collaboration with the Cactus Plant Flea Market (per PR Newswire). A great way to stir up childhood memories, the box caters to adults by serving larger food quantities as well as medium fries and a drink. Patrons can choose between a Big Mac and a 10-count chicken McNugget, and each box comes with one of four figurines including Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and Cactus Buddy. "We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan said.

Twitter was intrigued by the "adult Happy Meal" from the moment it hit stores. "Update I finally got my adult happy meal toy ... he's beautiful," one tweet read in all caps. Another Twitter user wrote, "I needed joy. So I got the adult happy meal." As joyous as it is, if you haven't already got your hands on the limited-edition box, it might be awhile until you can.