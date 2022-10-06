The McDonald's Adult Happy Meal May Already Be Running Out
On September 27, McDonald's announced its new Happy Meal collaboration with the Cactus Plant Flea Market (per PR Newswire). A great way to stir up childhood memories, the box caters to adults by serving larger food quantities as well as medium fries and a drink. Patrons can choose between a Big Mac and a 10-count chicken McNugget, and each box comes with one of four figurines including Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and Cactus Buddy. "We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan said.
Twitter was intrigued by the "adult Happy Meal" from the moment it hit stores. "Update I finally got my adult happy meal toy ... he's beautiful," one tweet read in all caps. Another Twitter user wrote, "I needed joy. So I got the adult happy meal." As joyous as it is, if you haven't already got your hands on the limited-edition box, it might be awhile until you can.
Employees are overwhelmed by orders
Mere days after the release of the Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal Box, customers are having trouble getting their hands on one. One Twitter user was upset after planning to celebrate their accomplishment with the special meal: "Wanted to celebrate my big girl job with an adult happy meal but it was sold out everywhere!" Another user posted that they were hoping to surprise their feline friend: "I went to McDonald's to get the adult happy meal and they're sold out ... I just wanted a toy for my cat."
One Reddit user shared how "swamped" they are due to the volume of happy meal orders, saying that they faced an order of 43 medium fries and were "floored." And the original poster wasn't alone in their feelings. A comment from another employee read, "We literally ran out of Big Mac buns, so I was just using quarter buns all night." One person wrote, "There has been so many Big Macs lately I'm sick of making them." Maybe as the excitement surrounding the offering calms down, the boxes — and the employees — will be ready to go.