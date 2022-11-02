The Real Inspiration Behind Robert Irvine's New Book, Overcoming Impossible - Exclusive

While you may be familiar with Robert Irvine because of his recipes, Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible," or even his enduring work with U.S. veterans, you may not think of him as a business guru. But that's exactly what he is, and he's looking to show more of that side of himself with the release of his new book.

"Overcoming Impossible: Learn to Lead, Build a Team, and Catapult Your Business to Success" goes on sale in February 2023, and Irvine is "so excited about it." As someone whose entire media career revolves around food, Irvine is looking forward to sharing his "first entry into business" with fans who may not be familiar with that side of him. "I have 11 companies on my own that do ... in excess of a billion a year," he told Mashed.

Now, Irvine is passing on some of the secrets to his success. Speaking exclusively with Mashed at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival, Irvine shared the inspiration behind his new book and the biggest message he hopes people walk away with after reading about his life lessons.