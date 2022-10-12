What We Know About Robert Irvine's New Motivational Book

Chef Robert Irvine has an impressive culinary career spanning over 40 years. He joined the UK Navy when he was just 15 years old and found a passion for cooking in the kitchens. During his service on the Royal Yacht Britannia, he cooked for royalty and other high-profile personalities, per Irvine Thyme. He later worked for a variety of restaurants and hotels in different parts of the globe before becoming a celebrity chef on his own Food Network shows, including "Restaurant: Impossible."

He once said, "If you are a Chef, your life is devoted to giving pleasure to other people." Chef Irvine takes this concept one step further in his philanthropic endeavors (via Entrepreneur). He started the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 in order to provide support for military men and women.

He's also written four cookbooks to date. These include 2009's "Mission: Cook," 2010's "Impossible to Easy," 2015's "Fit Fuel," and 2019's "Family Table." His newest book "Overcoming Impossible" is not a cookbook; it's an inspirational guide that aims to share the things that made him successful. It's not only for those looking to become entrepreneurs but for those looking for business motivation and anyone interested in Chef Irvine's success story.