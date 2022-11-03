GBBO: Holidays Season 5 Is Coming To Re-Invent Your Festive Leftovers

The holidays are coming, and with them, the glorious food — sometimes, too much of it. Thanksgiving means roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and the all-important stuffing. Perhaps some families will have more of the same for Christmas, while others will have ham or indulge in a prime rib roast.

With enough leftovers to feed a small army, it can be difficult to know what to do with them. No one wants turkey sandwiches for days after Thanksgiving; the novelty would wear off pretty fast. But you don't want to let the food go to waste, either.

Still, there are plenty of things you can do to reinvent your roast turkey or rib roast. You can use your leftover turkey in a bunch of different ways, and there are even some fresh ideas for how to use your leftover Christmas ham. And here to help you figure out what to do with that abundance of leftovers is "The Great British Bake Off: Holidays," which will hit Netflix in the United States on November 18.