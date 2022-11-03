Shake Shack's Holiday Shakes Are Finally Here
As the name suggests, Shake Shack is known for, well, its milkshakes (along with its burgers, of course). The shakes are all spun by hand and are made with the fast-food chain's signature house-made frozen custard. You can choose from a variety of flavors, from vanilla to strawberry to cookies and cream. Shake Shack has even added a non-dairy shake for vegans and lactose-intolerant treat lovers.
Along with its year-round shake flavors, the restaurant chain also releases seasonal sips, such as Shake Shack's fall milkshake lineup, which included Apple Cider Donut, Pumpkin Patch, and Choco Salted Toffee.
Now, like so many people on social media who claim November 1 marks the start of the Christmas season, Shake Shack is already starting the winter festivities. The chain announced the return of its holiday shakes on Twitter — here's what you need to know about the limited-time beverages and how to order them.
There are three holiday shakes to choose from
If you're eager to ring in the holiday season, Shake Shack is giving you not one but three ways to celebrate. Inspired by the flavors we all know and love this time of year, the holiday shake lineup includes the Christmas Cookie Shake, the Chocolate Milk and Cookies Shake, and the Chocolate Peppermint Shake. The seasonal shakes start at $5.99 and will be available at Shake Shack locations across the country for a limited time.
The Christmas Cookie Shake features sugar cookie custard with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles, while the Chocolate Milk and Cookies Shake is made with malted chocolate custard, whipped cream, and chocolate cookie crumbles. The Chocolate Peppermint Shake boasts chocolate custard hand-spun with peppermint fudge and topped with whipped cream and candy cane sprinkles.
"Christmas Cookie tastes exactly like a sugar cookie," a Spoon University writer wrote in 2021. "Topped with colorful sprinkles, each sip made me smile."