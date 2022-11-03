Shake Shack's Holiday Shakes Are Finally Here

As the name suggests, Shake Shack is known for, well, its milkshakes (along with its burgers, of course). The shakes are all spun by hand and are made with the fast-food chain's signature house-made frozen custard. You can choose from a variety of flavors, from vanilla to strawberry to cookies and cream. Shake Shack has even added a non-dairy shake for vegans and lactose-intolerant treat lovers.

Along with its year-round shake flavors, the restaurant chain also releases seasonal sips, such as Shake Shack's fall milkshake lineup, which included Apple Cider Donut, Pumpkin Patch, and Choco Salted Toffee.

Now, like so many people on social media who claim November 1 marks the start of the Christmas season, Shake Shack is already starting the winter festivities. The chain announced the return of its holiday shakes on Twitter — here's what you need to know about the limited-time beverages and how to order them.