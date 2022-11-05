Marcus Samuelsson's Heartwarming Tribute To Renowned Food Critic Gael Greene

Chefs and critics often have some contentious relationships, but ultimately, where there is critique, there is also a level of respect between the crafter and the one judging it. And one of the most prominent critics of fine dining and chefdom was none other than Gael Greene, who died earlier this week at 88 years old. Greene was a writer for the New York Magazine for 40 years, according to Eater, and the first to pen the word "foodie," which both professionals, and those who simply love food, use regularly.

As Eater put it, Greene's writing formed a fine line "between sensuous appreciation and blunt instrument," providing both humor and warmth as well as an honest "assessment" of meals. And in addition to her grace on the page, she was a saint in action, helping to fund Citymeals on Wheels with James Beard in 1981, an organization that still merits help from some big-name celebrity chefs like Sandra Lee. It's no wonder she has garnered such loving praise from some of the food world's most beloved chefs, including Marcus Samuelsson.