Krispy Kreme Just Dropped Its 'Mini Pie' Thanksgiving Collection

Between the parades, football games, and family time, there's a lot to look forward to on Thanksgiving Day, but nothing makes us giddier to get up early on a Thursday morning than — you guessed it — the food. The Turkey Day meal is arguably the most important feast of the year, and while everybody's dinner looks a little different, there are a few components of the spread that appear on just about every plate across the country.

Turkey, of course, is the star of the show on the third Thursday in November. Believe it or not, a 2021 survey conducted by Bits and Pieces found it was the Thanksgiving dish that Americans get the most excited about year after year. The survey also found mashed potatoes and pie to be T-day faves, though the downside of being someone who looks forward to the traditional Thanksgiving dessert the most is that it comes at the tail end of the meal. Even if you're like Ryan Seacrest and sit down early for your Turkey Day dinner, you still have to try to save room for a slice or two of your favorite treats, which we can probably all agree isn't exactly the easiest task in the world. So this year, Krispy Kreme is offering pie fanatics and doughnut lovers alike the opportunity to indulge in the beloved pastries right when they wake up with its new Thanksgiving "mini pie" doughnuts that Business Wire reports are available at participating KK locations now.