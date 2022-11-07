The Candle That Will Make The Perfect Gift For The Pickle Lovers In Your Life

Are you infatuated with pickles? If not, you likely have that one friend who can't seem to get enough of the tangy, crunchy snack. This person was the first in your crew to try the deep-fried pickle, their snack of choice is a bag of dill pickle potato chips, and their favorite cartoon character is Pickle Rick, of course. While you may not understand their penchant for pickles, you should know that their affinity isn't all that unusual. In fact, the humble pickle enjoys quite a large following.

It's true. According to Statista, in the year 2020, more than 245 million Americans indulged in pickles. And this is expected to rise to upwards of 252 million in 2024. Yes, proponents of the pickle are gaining ground. I Love Pickles, a site operated by Pickle Packers International, purports that the average U.S. household buys pickles approximately every 53 days. The site adds that the USA devours roughly nine pounds of pickles per person each year. That's a hefty heap of pickles.

With the holidays quickly approaching, you may be wondering what to gift your pickle-craving friend. It turns out that Vlasic pickles has just released the perfect present. And, yes, it involves pickles.