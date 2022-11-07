The Candle That Will Make The Perfect Gift For The Pickle Lovers In Your Life
Are you infatuated with pickles? If not, you likely have that one friend who can't seem to get enough of the tangy, crunchy snack. This person was the first in your crew to try the deep-fried pickle, their snack of choice is a bag of dill pickle potato chips, and their favorite cartoon character is Pickle Rick, of course. While you may not understand their penchant for pickles, you should know that their affinity isn't all that unusual. In fact, the humble pickle enjoys quite a large following.
It's true. According to Statista, in the year 2020, more than 245 million Americans indulged in pickles. And this is expected to rise to upwards of 252 million in 2024. Yes, proponents of the pickle are gaining ground. I Love Pickles, a site operated by Pickle Packers International, purports that the average U.S. household buys pickles approximately every 53 days. The site adds that the USA devours roughly nine pounds of pickles per person each year. That's a hefty heap of pickles.
With the holidays quickly approaching, you may be wondering what to gift your pickle-craving friend. It turns out that Vlasic pickles has just released the perfect present. And, yes, it involves pickles.
This candle looks and smells like a jar of dill pickles
Meet the Vlasic dill pickle candle. Exactly as it sounds, this is a candle scented with the aroma of dill pickles. According to a press release, Vlasic has teamed up with Candier by Ryan Porter to bring pickle aficionados a candle that not only smells authentic, but looks exactly like a miniaturized jar of dill pickles. (Seriously, did you look at the picture above?)
The founder of Candier by Ryan Porter, Krysten Kauder, admits this was not an easy product to create, confessing, "Everything had to be done by hand, including the placement of the pickles and pouring of the wax." The team went through "lots of rounds of research and testing" before settling on the final "100% wax candle," she added.
Why has Vlasic temporarily entered the world of candles? The company says the fun is all part of its plan to celebrate National Pickle Day on November 14. You can get yours for $29 by visiting shopryanporter.com starting on the food holiday. This may just be the perfect gift for the pickle-wild person in your life. There is, however, one caveat: This product looks so realistic that the revelation that it's a candle may be quite "jarring." (Ba dum tss).