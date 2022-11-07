Beat Bobby Flay Has A Family-Style Format Change For Holiday Throwdown

Even if your nightly dinner is usually eaten solo on the couch while watching something on television, during the holidays you'll probably find yourself elbow-to-elbow peeling potatoes with family, friends, or that random neighbor who invited you over for Thanksgiving. Even the grumpiest of home cooks has to admit that nothing quite brings on the warm fuzzies like cooking and eating with friends, family, and loved ones during the holidays.

What doesn't seem warm and fuzzy? The sharply lit culinary battlefield where chefs compete on "Beat Bobby Flay." Not only is the competition pretty cutthroat, but Bobby Flay's guests on the show can be pretty aggressive, even heckling the chef or distracting him with props as he cooks (via Facebook). But all of that's about to change. Well, some of it. Chances are Flay's competition isn't going to cut him any slack, but the show will be taking on a new format for the holiday season that will remind you of your own family dinners, and just might bring on the warm fuzzies for Flay and his competitors, too.