Announcement Of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown Just Made Twitter Giddy With Excitement
The culinary maestro with an entire show dedicated to proving his prowess will have his skills tested again in a "Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown" and Twitter is feverish with anticipation.
Flay has become a prominent feature in the cooking industry. Britannica says that the professional chef and restaurant mogul has been on the cooking gauntlet for thirty years to date — a tenure that has, without a doubt, honed his cooking skills down to fine art. The man knows his capabilities in the kitchen, perhaps a little too well (and he is not immune to the celebrity chef chip-on-the-shoulder condition that plagues so many others like him, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet). That is why, we suppose, he is audacious enough to remind the America of his prowess, as he has been doing for over a decade, per Cinema Blend.
The program was not always appreciated. "Is it just me, or is Throwdown With Bobby Flay a horribly cruel program?" a Reddit user asked. Despite this viewer's opinions, the program is still around and a new holiday version has just been announced.
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown is a bigger treat than usual
It is worth mentioning that "Beat Bobby Flay” was nearly not still around thanks to a dispute in 2021, which almost put paid to the relationship between Flay and the Food Network, per The U.S. Sun. Thankfully, the differences have been ironed out and the chef announced a special version of the show for the holidays this year on Twitter.
"Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown" will broadcast six episodes, according to Food Network. The first three are dubbed "Casserole with Punches Challenge," "Stuff it, Bobby," and "Hardest Holiday Dishes." In Episode 1, Flay will face off against Anne Burrell, Christian Petroni, and Michael Voltaggio, among others, per Food Network.
"Each special hour-long episode is challenging me to face my worst holiday nightmares," tweeted Flay. Responses like, "I'm so excited!!" and, "Can't wait" themed the mood in the reply thread. "Isn't everyone a Beat Bobby Flay fan?" one user asked. According to a survey over the last 30 days by Parrot Analytics, America prefers watching Bobby Flay at work at least two and a half times more than they do the average television show. So yes, at least almost everybody.