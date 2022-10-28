Announcement Of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown Just Made Twitter Giddy With Excitement

The culinary maestro with an entire show dedicated to proving his prowess will have his skills tested again in a "Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown" and Twitter is feverish with anticipation.

Flay has become a prominent feature in the cooking industry. Britannica says that the professional chef and restaurant mogul has been on the cooking gauntlet for thirty years to date — a tenure that has, without a doubt, honed his cooking skills down to fine art. The man knows his capabilities in the kitchen, perhaps a little too well (and he is not immune to the celebrity chef chip-on-the-shoulder condition that plagues so many others like him, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet). That is why, we suppose, he is audacious enough to remind the America of his prowess, as he has been doing for over a decade, per Cinema Blend.

The program was not always appreciated. "Is it just me, or is Throwdown With Bobby Flay a horribly cruel program?" a Reddit user asked. Despite this viewer's opinions, the program is still around and a new holiday version has just been announced.