Ree Drummond Mourns The Loss Of Ladd's Father In Touching Tribute

When it comes to The Pioneer Woman, we don't know whether to laugh or cry. That's because ever since celebrity chef Ree Drummond began her blog in 2006, she has been chronicling both the highs and the lows that accompany life on a farm in Pawhuska, Oklahoma (via Forbes). When her brood of four became a brood of five — after Drummond and her husband, Ladd, took in a foster son – we cheered. When Ladd broke his neck in a serious accident on the ranch, we gasped (and hit refresh on our browser repeatedly, waiting for updates). If you come to The Pioneer Woman for recipes, you stay for the side dish of wholesome family content; Drummond happily ladles out photos, stories, and behind-the-scenes chit-chat about her family, her job, and what it's like to live with her "Marlborough Man," raising family, herding cattle, and managing a mega empire like the one she's built since that fateful day in 2006.

Judging by Drummond's recent Instagram posts, she and Ladd are as close as ever, swapping ranch duties and recipes with all the love and funny asides that we've come to know and love from the Pioneer Woman. Ladd even appears in several new episodes of Drummond's Food Network show (via Instagram). But behind the scenes, Drummond and her husband are mourning the loss of Ladd's father, Chuck Drummond; and Drummond recently wrote the kind of tribute to her late father-in-law that only a Pioneer Woman can.