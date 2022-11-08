Instagram Adores These Ina Garten-Themed Cookies

Although we know Ina Garten best for her comfort food, the Barefoot Contessa is also the queen of cookies. Her website features dozens of delicious cookie recipes, from chocolate chunk to jam thumbprint, while her cookbooks share even more. Chocolate hazelnut? Orange French lace? Raisin pecan oatmeal? Yes, please!

Regardless of your own cooking or baking abilities, Garten regularly posts pictures of her creations on Instagram, as well as other people's takes on her recipes. For instance, she once reposted an artist's spin on Garten's favorite apple tart. It's truly wild how creative some people are.

More recently, Garten reposted a batch of specially decorated cookies from Sugar LLC. As you would expect from a custom cookies and cake business, the cookies in the video were all Ina Garten-themed. Needless to say, Garten is in love, we're in love, all of Instagram is in love, and once you see these cookies, you'll be in love, too.