Hot Dog On A Stick Just Dropped Limited-Edition Pineberry Lemonade

According to Chew Boom, Hot Dog on a Stick's newest beverage flavor is pineberry lemonade. It combines the chain's signature lemonade with fresh pineberries. Pineberries are white strawberries that taste like a pineapple-strawberry mashup. The pineberry has a white or light pinkish hue, compared to a regular strawberry. While it seems like the fruit would be genetically modified, the pineberry is actually a crossbreed (per Strawberry Plants).

Per Chew Boom, the corn dog chain says its pineberry lemonade possesses "Perfectly balanced flavors of strawberry and sweet pineapple." Just like the other lemonades, pineberry can be ordered regular or frozen. Customers shared their enthusiasm for the new beverage on the company's Instagram. "Ooo those berries are so good! Must try this!" one user commented.

The new pineberry lemonade at Hot Dog on a Stick follows on the heels of the latest fruit flavors, fresh blueberry and ruby red grapefruit lemonade. A seasonal small lemonade sells for $4.79, while the regular lime and cherry flavors have a 99-cent additional cost. Hot Dog on a Stick notes that the newest flavor will be gone by the end of December, so those wanting to try it should get there before it's too late.