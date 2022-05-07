Hot Dog On A Stick's New Drink Tastes Like A Jolly Rancher

Hot Dog on a Stick has apparently been on a decades-long mission to unite lemonade and hot dog lovers and has had some help from big names along the way. The quick service restaurant has been a part of the Southern California landscape since 1946. Per Los Angeles Daily News, it grew from a beach stand into a mall food court presence in the 1980s. The hot dog chain has since made cameos on screens big and small. From "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure" to "Stranger Things" to the music video for Billie Eilish's "Therefore I Am" (via Product Placement Blog), Hot Dog on a Stick and its famous blue, yellow, red, and white stripes have made plenty of high profile appearances.

Well, now the fast food hod dog chain recently announced in a press release (via Global Newswire) that it has teamed up with another popular brand to add a different stripe of blue to its menu. Hot Dog on a Stick and Jolly Rancher have created a new lemonade flavor: Jolly Rancher Blue Raspberry. It's available in frozen form or as regular liquid lemonade. One way customers can't have it, however, is as a permanent menu item.