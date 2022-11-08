New Food Network Docu-Series Bake It 'Til You Make It Is Set To Air In December 2022

What's your favorite holiday treat? Gingerbread cookies might be a staple of the holidays, but the Christmas cookie that 24% of people consider a must-have is a classic chocolate chip cookie. If you're not sure what to bake this year, we've rounded up a list of Christmas desserts that everyone needs to try once. It's easier than you might think to make baked goods like a yule log, but sometimes, there's nothing more satisfying than watching professional bakers work their magic.

Food Network is planning to bring the holiday fun in a new docu-series this holiday season called "Bake It 'Til You Make It," according to a press release sent to Mashed. The show will follow seven bakers who will be competing in various baking competitions, creating cakes, cookies, and more. But all will have the same goal in their respective competitive baking journeys: To stand above the pack. Have we got your attention? Here's what we know about this upcoming series this December.