Papa Murphy's Is Officially Bringing Back Its Hog-Heaven Pizza

When you start to daydream about pizza (as one does), what comes to mind is the doughy crust, fresh marinara, and mounds of melted, gooey cheese. While that may be how your average pie appears, pizza doesn't have to be prepared this way. In this day and age, anyone can enjoy a hot slice of pizza. Gluten-free? Find a chain that offers cauliflower pizza crusts. Vegan? Ask for your pizza without cheese (the same goes for lactose-intolerant folks). Reddit even has some genius veggie alternatives to meat toppings on pizza.

That said, pizza will also always hold a strong appeal for all the carnivores in the world. In fact, when it comes to America's favorite pizza toppings, pepperoni and sausage slide into an impressive first and second place (per YouGovAmerica). From soppressata and prosciutto to bacon and meatballs, the pizza toppings available to meat lovers are endless. And who said you needed to pick one topping when you can pick two or three (or four or five)? If you love a hefty pie covered with various types of meat, then you should tune into Papa Murphy's latest pizza debut. This Kentucky-based chain is bringing back its hog-heaven pizza, and as the name suggests, the pizza heavily features pork-based products.