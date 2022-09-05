Papa Murphy's Has Good News For Fans Of This Specialty Pizza

What would Friday be without pizza? Starting the weekend with the delicious food just hits differently, especially when your favorite chains continue to roll out some specialty offerings. If your go-to pizza place is Papa Murphy's, then this one's for you. According to the Seattle Times, the brand was founded in 1995 and has been successful ever since. Although Papa John's, Domino's, and Pizza Hut beat Papa Murphy's in terms of sales, it still claimed the title of best pizza chain several years in a row (per Business Insider).

With competition never wavering, pizza companies are bringing back some of their fan-favorite menu items and even some new ones — have you tried Papa Murphy's dipping sauces? From the restaurant's classic cheesy bread to its chicken bacon artichoke pizza, customers have seen it all. Now, the chain has announced the return of a popular pizza that is sure to have pepperoni lovers excited, but one particular fan has even more of a reason to be excited about the returning menu item.