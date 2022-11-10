JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Comfort Foods - Exclusive Interview

What's it like to team up with an iconic brand like Ocean Spray?

So iconic. [I] remember being four years old watching the Ocean Spray TV commercials, thinking that it was the coolest thing ever. But genuinely, the most exciting part is that the jellied cranberry sauce is by far one of my favorite foods in the world. I can't even explain to you how often and how many meals I put the jelly cranberry sauce on. It's insane. No one even had to ask me to be like, "I like this jelly cranberry sauce." When I got the pitch to work with Ocean Spray, I was like, "You guys do understand that I actually that morning was eating a sandwich with the jellied cranberry sauce on it?" I'm obsessed.

Can you tell me more about the new TikTok duet and what it involves?

The Jiggle With Us challenge, it's so fun. The thing that I love about Jiggle With Us is it's something that anybody can do. I've been joking around, saying, "Your friends can do it, your family can do it, and also your dog can do it." It's a challenge for everyone and everything, and that is so fun, and I cannot wait to see how creative people get with it.

What are some of the basic dance moves involved with it?

It's so simple. You don't even have to learn anything. All you got to do is set your camera up so you either see the top half of your body or the lower half of your body, and you just wiggle. However the music and the cranberry jelly make you feel inspired, you just go for it.

What are some comfort meals you like that make you think of growing up in Nebraska?

Of course, Thanksgiving. My mom always made Thanksgiving, so that's always like, "Ah, I feel like I'm home," even though I am home. It feels like home. My mom makes this incredible meal called chicken and broccoli that we are all obsessed with. It's this amazing casserole. It's been in her family for years, and we actually eat it with cranberry jelly, which is so funny. It's literally our favorite. Those would probably be my favorites.

Cranberry sauce is a classic dish to have during Thanksgiving. What are other types of treats you enjoy during the holidays?

I love ... I'm a green bean casserole girl — love a green bean casserole. I love stuffing. It's a newfound love. Just last year I started to like it because I was shooting this Friendsgiving with Facebook, and I was so hungry and the stuffing smelled so good that all I wanted to do is eat it. So I ate it. It was [about] two hours old.

You didn't like stuffing before then?

I had never had it. You know when your mom doesn't like a food, so you don't like a food? With stuffing, my mom was like, "No, it's not good." So I was like, "Yeah, no, I don't like it either." [I] realiz[ed] that I had never tried it, and then I think Jenna [Johnson] was like, "You've never had stuffing? It's amazing. Try it." I was like, "Okay." She convinced my brain to be able to try anything, so we tried it and we love it.