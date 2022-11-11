How Tway Nguyễn Really Feels About Pineapple On Pizza - Exclusive

As Tway Nguyen's new Del Monte partnership is pineapple-oriented, it's only fitting that she puts her two cents in on the controversial pizza topping. She told Mashed, "I am a pineapples on pizza person. It adds something to the pizza." Nguyen continued, "I'm already a fan of that, and the fact that I can be creative and get a brand partnership with it is a plus." The recent "Chopped" contestant added that she is behind the trend "100%" and is "loud and proud Team Pineapples."

If you are new to the pineapple on pizza game, Nguyen recommends not ordering the Canadian pizza that includes the fruit and ham and instead opting for nice, salty pepperoni with pineapple. Nguyen assured us, " The combination is amazing." We have to admit, that's not something we have tried before but we are very excited to see if our thoughts align with Nguyen's.

