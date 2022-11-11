How Tway Nguyễn Really Feels About Pineapple On Pizza - Exclusive
Ah, pizza toppings. The topic has been debated for as long as we can remember. Breakfast pizzas, mashed potato pizzas, and mac and cheese pizzas are all examples of putting an epic twist on a classic staple. Normally, the meal is inherently simple, with cheese, tomato sauce, and a crunchy crust. However, since the pineapple on pizza debate started, people—even your most well-loved celebrities— just can't seem to agree. Harry Styles silently confirmed that the trend is not something he can't get on board with, while Tway Nguyen, social media star and Vietnamese cook, recently weighed in on the controversial food.
In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Nguyen revealed how she really feels about pineapple as a topping. The Tasty's "Making it Big" host partnered up with Del Monte's Deluxe Gold Pineapple to create some out-of-the-box recipes ahead of the holiday season. Nguyen recommended pairing pineapple with fried turkey, ginger chicken, and pudding. While all of these meals sound delicious, we are curious to know how the TikTok star feels about the controversial food pairing — pineapple and pizza.
Nguyen is a strong advocate for pineapple on pizza
As Tway Nguyen's new Del Monte partnership is pineapple-oriented, it's only fitting that she puts her two cents in on the controversial pizza topping. She told Mashed, "I am a pineapples on pizza person. It adds something to the pizza." Nguyen continued, "I'm already a fan of that, and the fact that I can be creative and get a brand partnership with it is a plus." The recent "Chopped" contestant added that she is behind the trend "100%" and is "loud and proud Team Pineapples."
If you are new to the pineapple on pizza game, Nguyen recommends not ordering the Canadian pizza that includes the fruit and ham and instead opting for nice, salty pepperoni with pineapple. Nguyen assured us, " The combination is amazing." We have to admit, that's not something we have tried before but we are very excited to see if our thoughts align with Nguyen's.
Learn more about Tway's partnership with Deluxe Gold Pineapple here. Follow Tway's food journey on her TikTok or Instagram page.