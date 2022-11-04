Tway Nguyễn Told Us All About Her New Partnership And Hosting Tasty's Making It Big - Exclusive Interview

I want to switch gears to your partnership with Del Monte's Deluxe Gold Pineapple. What do you normally look for when partnering with a new brand?

I have to enjoy the product. I don't want to be in a situation where I'm like, "I don't even like pineapples. Why am I partnering up with pineapples?" I want to actually love the stuff. When it came to partnering with Del Monte — I love pineapples. I am a pineapples on pizza person. It adds something to the pizza. I'm already a fan of that, and the fact that I can be creative and get a brand partnership with it is a plus.

That's a controversial statement you just said.

I know, but I stand behind that 100%. I am loud and proud Team Pineapples.

I actually have never tried it, but I started liking pineapples recently, so ...

You have to try it, but don't do the Canadian pizza with the ham. You have to do it with salty pepperoni. The combination is amazing.

Let's talk about your pineapple ginger chicken recipe. Do you have any special tips or tricks on how to get the perfect ginger chicken?

There's a process in there that I'm caramelizing the sugar — that's where a lot of people shy away from it because working with sugar could be tedious and ... it's hard to work with. When it comes to caramelizing the sugar, get it to a color that is a little bit darker than you're comfortable with, so the final braise of the whole dish could be really nice. If you caramelize it to just a nice golden brown, your dish might turn out a little lighter than you would want it, so take it a little bit past the stage you're comfortable with and you should be good.

My first ever kitchen fail was orange chicken or sesame chicken, and I did the caramelized sauce so wrong. Now that you said it, that's funny, because every time someone asks me, "What's your biggest dish fail?" I go back to that.

When you're cooking with sugar, in the moment, people don't realize you can also take it off the heat when it gets too hot. In the middle of cooking, you don't think about that because you're like, "Oh, s***. My food is burning." But if you're thinking about it, you can take it off the heat and you'll be okay.