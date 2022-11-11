Guy Fieri Graciously Accepts His Flavortown Re-Election On Twitter

Many Americans were glued to their TV and phone screens earlier this week as they anxiously awaited to hear the results of this year's midterm elections. As CBS News explains, there was a lot at stake on November 8 this year, as all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as 35 seats in the Senate, 36 governorships, and several other state legislature positions were up for grabs. The outcomes of these races will not only determine which political party will be in control of the respective chambers of Congress for the next few years but could also have a major effect on the upcoming 2024 Presidential election.

Per The New York Times, the polls began closing at 6 pm EST on Tuesday night, with the last of them finishing up close to 1 am. Currently, we're still waiting on the results of a few key races. However, we do already know the outcome of several of the elections, including that of the mayoral race that took place in Flavortown USA. "BREAKING: @GuyFieri has been re-elected Mayor of Flavortown," Twitter user @TRHLofficial announced at 9:44 pm on Tuesday, which is relatively early for election night.

The news was cause for serious celebration amongst foodies on the social media platform and was even addressed by Guy Fieri himself, who very graciously accepted his re-election as mayor of the fictitious town.