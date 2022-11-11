Instagram Is Divided Over Aldi's Turkey Stuffing Chips

Clancy's Turkey Stuffing Wavy Potato Chips have turned out to be pretty controversial on social media. It seems that people are either in love with them or somehow disappointed by them. Let's start with the positive. "My family legit raved more about these chips than the actual turkey and stuffing," user lilycatandmiatoo commented on Aldi's recent Instagram post. An enthusiastic stephanikkii exclaimed, "Aaaahhhh those crips are the best!!!" Others professed their love for the chips.

Now onto the negative. User rhondalou1961 simply said, "No thanks on the chips." But s.walden91 had more of an explanation: "Was disappointed. ... They were way too salty and I love salty things." Elsewhere on the internet, there was also a mix of approval and rejection. On Reddit, one person raved, "They taste exactly like stuffing!" while another added, "They're so weird, but I keep eating them."

A reviewer at Y.105 FM in Rochester said the flavor is a no-go from them because there's "not one bit of turkey taste." They went on to say, "The lack of turkey flavor means a lack of balance ... I'm not going to buy 'em again." A taste tester for Mashed echoed the idea that the turkey aspect of the flavor was missing. In the above-mentioned Reddit thread, someone complained, "The chip itself was bland. Like others have said, the seasoning is straight up stuffing seasoning."