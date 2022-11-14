Twitter Is Amazed By Anthony Bourdain's Sour Cream Scrambled Egg Hack

The scrambled egg has been portrayed as a simple dish that anyone can whip up in mere minutes. Why, then, is this breakfast dish such a hot topic of culinary debate? Seriously, it seems like everyone has the secret to perfect scrambled eggs. Celebrity chefs and other great epicurean minds have all weighed in, of course. And, oddly, some of their opinions are contradictory.

Several chefs say you must eschew milk when making scrambled eggs. Award-winning chef Dan Joines agrees, telling the Mirror it makes them taste bland and changes their consistency to something akin to rubber. Rubbery food is never good. Yet, in this YouTube video, Ina Garten tells viewers that they can add half-and-half or milk to their scrambled eggs while adding that the former does add a "je ne sais quoi" quality. Clearly, the milk debate rages on. Gordon Ramsay's MasterClass scrambled eggs contain crème fraîche. He also adds sea urchin tongues, so his grocery store is more fully-stocked than most. Conversely, Dolly Parton swears by good old, accessible-to-everyone ice water. The legendary songstress told Southern Living that by adding just a few drops to the eggs while they're cooking, you'll make them super fluffy.

If you're now majorly befuddled, perhaps Anthony Bourdain can set the record straight. What nifty technique did this culinary expert use to make his scrambled eggs a thing of greatness? And why has it rendered the folks on Twitter amazed?