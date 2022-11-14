33% Of People Trust This Food Delivery App The Least- Mashed Survey

For those of you who came of age in the post-delivery app era, it may come as somewhat of a shock to hear tales of the olden days when ordering out for dinner generally meant a choice of Domino's, Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and maybe, if you were really lucky, a local Chinese carryout. Otherwise, if you wanted food to go, you had to — gasp! — go out and get it.

While many food delivery apps date back to the early 2010s, CNBC says this service didn't really take off until McDonald's started delivering via Uber Eats in 2017. Five years later on, we now take it for granted that we can get a Big Mac brought right to our door, even if all of the associated fees practically triple the cost.

Throughout much of the country, we even have our choice of delivery apps, all of them offering potentially dubious delivery experiences as well as inflated prices. With this in mind, Mashed conducted a survey about how the different delivery apps stack up against one another, specifically seeking to find out which ones we trust the least.

604 people responded to our poll and told us how they really feel about DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, Seamless, and Uber Eats. Interestingly enough, the companies with the highest and lowest scores are actually under the same corporate umbrella.