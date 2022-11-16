The Importance Of Cooking From Scratch According To Shereen Pavlides - Exclusive

If you've caught Shereen Pavlides on TikTok recently, then you've likely noticed that most of her tutorials and tip recommendations will encourage you to cook your favorite dishes from scratch. Pavlides' first cookbook, "Cooking with Shereen From Scratch," even features the tagline "because you can," because Pavlides really does think that, yes, even you can cook from scratch.

Cooking from scratch, Pavlides told Mashed in an exclusive interview, is easier than most home cooks think, so long as you start with fresh, high-quality ingredients. However, there are more reasons why she's encouraging you to ditch the pre-made, store-bought shortcuts in favor of doing things yourself.

She said, "It makes you feel good, and [when] someone feel[s] good and build[s] confidence in the kitchen, I truly believe that pours into all the other things they do in their life." And if you're still not sure you really can cook from scratch or if you really have the time to cook from scratch, Pavlides has an example that might make you think otherwise.