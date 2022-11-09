TikTok Chef Shereen Pavlides' Top Tips For The Holidays - Exclusive Interview

Do you have any top tips beyond the kitchen, for hosting?

Again, always prep ahead.

I cook from scratch, and a lot of people think it's a ton of work, and it's really not. Here's a little example. Last night, it was just my husband and [me] ... and I made a roasted chicken and I made my homemade pumpkin bisque. I make chicken stock from scratch, and I have it frozen. It's in my freezer in the quart-sized containers. I took one out and let it thaw. I literally came home and I got everything done. My prep for each was maybe 10 or 15 minutes. Then, there's simmering or roasting in the oven. I threw my pumpkin in there to roast and then I just toss it in the pot. Everything took maybe an hour.

Then, I'm eating my soup and I'm like, "Man, this is just insane." It's just that little bit of effort — to have the stock in the freezer and roasting the pumpkin. You cut it, you gut it, and you throw it in the oven. It's easy.

People think scratch [cooking] is difficult. It's really not. If you start with good-quality, fresh ingredients, there's not much you need to do. My pumpkin bisque doesn't have a lot of ingredients in it, but each ingredient counts, and when you're tasting it, it's mind-blowing.

[When] people [know they] can do that, and they scale what they're doing way back in terms of their menu and hosting, it makes them feel like a rock star in their own kitchen. It really wows their guests. I want to encourage people to cook from scratch because, [as] we say, forget about people loving it. It makes you feel good, and [when] someone feel[s] good and build[s] confidence in the kitchen, I truly believe that pours into all the other things they do in their life.

For someone who doesn't have that confidence in the kitchen yet, and now they're tasked with bringing something to Thanksgiving, is there anything you would recommend that's super newbie-friendly?

Desserts. Any dessert. You can make a pumpkin bread, and that could be a dessert, and that is super-duper easy and everyone loves it. You slice it, and you have coffee at the end of the meal.

I've learned through my TikTok followers — and I did [this] as well when I was young and in my teens — that you tend to start off with desserts. You start to dabble in the kitchen with desserts, and then you elevate from there. For sure, desserts — and they travel so eas[ily].

One of my recipes that will roll out for California Almonds is an autumn penne pasta. Everyone cooks their menus differently for the holidays, and maybe they're having more kids or huge [numbers of] family members, but if you want to bring a pasta dish, this is a great pasta dish. Again, this one will be great to travel with, and it's easy — super-duper easy. I incorporate the almonds for that great crunch, and it's super festive and beautiful. That's a good one.