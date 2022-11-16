Chef Andy Murray Defends The Weird Snack He And Bill Murray Love - Exclusive

While there are Southerners out there who are familiar with the odd delicacy that is peanut butter, mayonnaise, and lettuce sandwiches, the rest of us cringe at the thought of this bizarre combination.

But for Chef Andy Murray, his brother Bill, and all the rest of his siblings, the nostalgia of this sandwich sparks joy and fondness with every bite. "It was something we grew up with," Murray told Mashed, adding, "There was always loaves of bread and peanut butter and mayonnaise and lettuce in the house." Murray's mom would whip up these quick, easy, and cheap sandwiches to keep the kids satisfied after school until the family meal. "You're always hungry when you're a teenager or a kid, and you don't eat until dad's home and mom sits down," recalled Murray.

And this isn't a childhood favorite that he ever grew out of. "I still eat them today," Murray said. But even as a professionally trained chef, he still can't tell you exactly what it is that makes these so good. "I don't know why it works, but it's wonderful," said Murray. Perhaps it's, as he described, "the combination of the mayonnaise and the peanut butter." Maybe it's the textural contrasts that also make it a craveable treat. He insisted, "It's got to be crunchy peanut butter. You add the crunch of the iceberg lettuce. It's a mix that works."

Regardless, Chef Murray and his family don't question it. He explained, "If I'm making it and any one of my brothers walks in the room, they will stop and say, 'Will you make me one of those?'"

Andy Murray's new family cookbook, "Eat, Drink and Be Murray: A Feast of Family Fun and Favorites," is available now.