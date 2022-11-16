Foodies Told Mashed The Best Type Of Pasta For Pasta Salad - Exclusive Survey

Pasta salad has long been a favorite summer dish. Gracing picnic baskets, Fourth of July spreads, and family barbecues, you can almost guarantee that warm weather get-togethers will feature this beloved noodle-filled offering. Fans of pasta salads, however, will be happy to hear that this dish is as comfortable on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table as it is beside a plate of burgers or dogs. Simply swap out your traditional summer veggies for fall ones and, voila, you have the perfect accompaniment for your holiday fare.

And if you'd like to up your pasta salad game, there are plenty of helpful tips that you can try out any time of year. First off, you must salt your pasta water. Why? San Francisco chef Clare Langan told Today that you should make your cooking water taste like the sea in order to bring out your pasta's flavor. Next, always aim to cook your pasta al dente. Your pasta will absorb the salad dressing and you don't want it to become mushy; therefore, firm noodles are the way to go. And, finally, pasta maker Barilla offers that once you drain the pasta, you can cool it by putting it on a baking sheet and sprinkling olive oil over it so it won't stick.

This leaves one important question. What pasta shape should you use? The results from a recent Mashed survey concur with the opinions of experts.