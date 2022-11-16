Spam Just Dropped A Figgy Pudding Inspired Flavor For The Holidays

What is a figgy pudding anyway, and what does it taste like? The holiday treat of caroling fame is a bit of a misnomer, especially for Americans. For one thing, it contains no figs. According to NPR, the dish, sometimes called a plum pudding, takes its name from plum. Not the fruit we're familiar with, though — back then, NPR notes "plum" was "a pre-Victorian generic term for any type of dried fruit, but most specifically, raisins." As far as pudding is concerned, Americans may be surprised by what they're served if they order this dish in a restaurant. We think of pudding as a creamy, semi-solid dessert or custard, but to the Brits, pudding simply means dessert. And in this instance, it refers to a specific type of dessert that doesn't otherwise exist in America: a dense, steamed fruit cake.

A traditional recipe calls for 13 ingredients. As it is a centuries-old Christmas recipe, those 13 ingredients stand for Jesus Christ and his 12 apostles. That sprig of holly you've seen on the top of countless photos isn't just to add a little holiday cheer, it's to represent the "crown of thorns." However, more modern recipes may have as many or as few ingredients as get the job done as celebrants modernize, and may even include actual figs (via Food Network). But whatever you put in it, baking — or rather, steaming — a homemade figgy pudding is still a considerable undertaking. Fortunately, Spam is on hand with its limited-edition Spam Figgy Pudding to make the process as easy as popping the lid on a can.