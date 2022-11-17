2,000 Starbucks Employees Are Going On A 1-Day Strike

Excited about today's annual Red Cup Day at your local Starbucks location? Not so fast — you might be handed a different type of cup, depending on where you live. That's because frustrated Starbucks employees are striking and handing out red cups branded with the Starbucks Workers United union logo instead, and calling it the "Red Cup Rebellion" strike, CNN reports.

The strike, which is said to involve 2,000 employees across 112 locations, could not come at a worse time for the embattled coffee chain, as Red Cup Day is one of the most hectic business days of the year. For those of you who have not yet been indoctrinated as one of the Starbucks faithful, on Red Cup Day customers who order a fall or holiday beverage are gifted a reusable red cup for free, per Starbucks. The 16-ounce, limited-edition container is available while supplies last. Of course, that is provided there are employees present to pass them out in the first place.

Today's strikes are taking place at the locations that have voted to unionize, and are scattered all over the country, according to CNBC. It seems the employees are scalding mad about how the chain has been treating them, and have responded by organizing the largest protest to date.