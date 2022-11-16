Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022: Get A Free Reusable Cup With Holiday And Hand-Crafted Orders
Just in time for the holidays, Starbucks is celebrating once again by having its annual Red Cup Day, where customers can receive a free 16-ounce, limited-edition reusable red cup with a qualifying drink order, according to Starbucks. By giving out reusable cups for free among other environmental efforts, Starbucks hopes to cut down on at least half of the plastic waste in the environment by 2030. Starbucks' limited-edition reusable red cup for 2022 is partly made up of recycled materials, and customers can get 10 cents off their beverage purchase and an extra 25 stars if they're Starbucks Rewards members just by bringing a reusable cup to any Starbucks location and getting their drink made in the cup.
This year marks 25 years since Starbucks first introduced its special holiday cups and the fifth consecutive year that Starbucks has had its Red Cup Day. Starbucks' holiday cups were first created in 1997 and were purple instead of red for a few years, per Starbucks. The 2022 Starbucks free reusable red cups have a special message to commemorate the anniversary. Here's how you can get one.
Starbucks fans are getting hyped up for Red Cup Day
This year's Starbucks Red Cup Day will be on November 17, 2022, and customers must order a qualifying handcrafted fall or holiday beverage at select participating Starbucks locations throughout the United States, per Starbucks. To receive a free red cup, customers have to order from 14 different holiday drinks including a pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocha, chestnut praline latte, caramel brulee latte, hot chocolate, apple crisp oat milk macchiato, pumpkin cream cold brew, peppermint mocha, toasted white hot chocolate, Irish cream cold brew, peppermint white hot chocolate, sugar cookie almond milk latte, peppermint hot chocolate, and white hot chocolate. However, orders for a Christmas blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve coffee won't be eligible for a free red cup.
Customers can order any of the above holiday beverages as iced, hot, or blended and can order in store, through the Starbucks app, or with Starbucks Delivery to redeem the red cup offer. Fans on Twitter were eagerly showing their excitement for the big Red Cup Day, writing "Heading to Starbucks to get my iced peppermint mocha in the morning" and "[R]unning to Starbucks tomorrow." Additionally, the company clarified on Twitter that the offer will be available in participating Canadian stores as well as both licensed and company-owned stores. Starbucks' red cups will be available in limited quantities while supplies last, and customers will get one free reusable red cup for each holiday beverage they order.