Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022: Get A Free Reusable Cup With Holiday And Hand-Crafted Orders

Just in time for the holidays, Starbucks is celebrating once again by having its annual Red Cup Day, where customers can receive a free 16-ounce, limited-edition reusable red cup with a qualifying drink order, according to Starbucks. By giving out reusable cups for free among other environmental efforts, Starbucks hopes to cut down on at least half of the plastic waste in the environment by 2030. Starbucks' limited-edition reusable red cup for 2022 is partly made up of recycled materials, and customers can get 10 cents off their beverage purchase and an extra 25 stars if they're Starbucks Rewards members just by bringing a reusable cup to any Starbucks location and getting their drink made in the cup.

This year marks 25 years since Starbucks first introduced its special holiday cups and the fifth consecutive year that Starbucks has had its Red Cup Day. Starbucks' holiday cups were first created in 1997 and were purple instead of red for a few years, per Starbucks. The 2022 Starbucks free reusable red cups have a special message to commemorate the anniversary. Here's how you can get one.