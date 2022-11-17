Pizza Hut's Triple Treat Box Is Back For The Holidays
The popular pizza chain, Pizza Hut, is celebrating the holiday season by offering its customers a special Triple Treat Box, which is a three-course meal including two pizzas, breadsticks, and a dessert, according to a Pizza Hut press release. The company first introduced the festive meal deal in 2015, and it came with two medium pizzas with one topping each of the customer's choosing, breadsticks, and a huge Hershey's chocolate chip cookie for $19.99. Customers could choose from a variety of toppings and crusts as well, leaving the customization options virtually endless.
Pizza Hut brought back its Triple Treat Box just in time for the 2022 holiday season, according to Brand Eating. However, this year the three-course meal deal includes two medium-sized pizzas with a single topping each, five breadsticks, and 10 mini Cinnabon mini cinnamon rolls, per Pizza Hut. Here's what you need to know about this year's popular Triple Treat Box from Pizza Hut.
Fans can enjoy a three-course meal in one convenient package
Luckily, Pizza Hut brought back the festive box this month at select participating locations until supplies last. The exact holiday box, packaging, and prices may differ from store to store. Pizza Hut's Triple Treat Box seems to be composed of a lot of food for what it costs, but not everyone is sure that it's the best deal. The price of the Triple Treat Box in Los Angeles, for example, starts at $26.99, and for the same price, customers could order a Big Dinner Box that comes with one topping two medium-sized pizzas, five breadsticks, and either wings, pasta, or an additional medium-sized pizza with one topping (via Brand Eating).
If you're looking to choose between the two, one Youtube user gave his thoughts on last year's Triple Treat Box and noted that the food overall was of good quality, but the price did increase from $20 in 2020 to $24 in 2021. Although the Youtuber was a little disappointed with the price increase, he acknowledged that a lot of restaurants have to increase prices due to food inflation, especially in the United States. So, if you're looking for a scrumptious three-course meal, the Triple Treat Box can be a good, festive option.