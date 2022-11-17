Pizza Hut's Triple Treat Box Is Back For The Holidays

Luckily, Pizza Hut brought back the festive box this month at select participating locations until supplies last. The exact holiday box, packaging, and prices may differ from store to store. Pizza Hut's Triple Treat Box seems to be composed of a lot of food for what it costs, but not everyone is sure that it's the best deal. The price of the Triple Treat Box in Los Angeles, for example, starts at $26.99, and for the same price, customers could order a Big Dinner Box that comes with one topping two medium-sized pizzas, five breadsticks, and either wings, pasta, or an additional medium-sized pizza with one topping (via Brand Eating).

If you're looking to choose between the two, one Youtube user gave his thoughts on last year's Triple Treat Box and noted that the food overall was of good quality, but the price did increase from $20 in 2020 to $24 in 2021. Although the Youtuber was a little disappointed with the price increase, he acknowledged that a lot of restaurants have to increase prices due to food inflation, especially in the United States. So, if you're looking for a scrumptious three-course meal, the Triple Treat Box can be a good, festive option.